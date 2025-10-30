Velar (VELAR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.380312$ 0.380312 $ 0.380312 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +1.12% Price Change (1D) -9.97% Price Change (7D) -35.00% Price Change (7D) -35.00%

Velar (VELAR) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, VELAR traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. VELAR's all-time high price is $ 0.380312, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, VELAR has changed by +1.12% over the past hour, -9.97% over 24 hours, and -35.00% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Velar (VELAR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 246.98K$ 246.98K $ 246.98K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 697.16K$ 697.16K $ 697.16K Circulation Supply 354.26M 354.26M 354.26M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Velar is $ 246.98K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VELAR is 354.26M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 697.16K.