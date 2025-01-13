USUALx Price (USUALX)
The live price of USUALx (USUALX) today is 0.723701 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 121.74M USD. USUALX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key USUALx Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.37M USD
- USUALx price change within the day is -3.22%
- It has a circulating supply of 167.42M USD
Get real-time price updates of the USUALX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate USUALX price information.
During today, the price change of USUALx to USD was $ -0.0241518401372137.
In the past 30 days, the price change of USUALx to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of USUALx to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of USUALx to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0241518401372137
|-3.22%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of USUALx: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.83%
-3.22%
-38.74%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Usual protocol is a decentralized banking framework centered around USD0, a stablecoin designed as a liquid deposit token. It embodies the principle of redistributing value generated by users through a revenue-based token, USUAL. This approach enables users to access yields while simultaneously gaining exposure to the protocol’s growth and long-term success. $USUALx is the staked version of $USUAL. It empowers holders with governance rights and grants daily $USUAL rewards.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 USUALX to AUD
A$1.17239562
|1 USUALX to GBP
￡0.58619781
|1 USUALX to EUR
€0.70198997
|1 USUALX to USD
$0.723701
|1 USUALX to MYR
RM3.24941749
|1 USUALX to TRY
₺25.6190154
|1 USUALX to JPY
¥114.10593667
|1 USUALX to RUB
₽73.70894685
|1 USUALX to INR
₹62.36131517
|1 USUALX to IDR
Rp11,863.94892144
|1 USUALX to PHP
₱42.698359
|1 USUALX to EGP
￡E.36.6192706
|1 USUALX to BRL
R$4.42905012
|1 USUALX to CAD
C$1.04212944
|1 USUALX to BDT
৳88.67508353
|1 USUALX to NGN
₦1,127.25838863
|1 USUALX to UAH
₴30.73558147
|1 USUALX to VES
Bs38.356153
|1 USUALX to PKR
Rs202.43364372
|1 USUALX to KZT
₸383.72074422
|1 USUALX to THB
฿25.15584676
|1 USUALX to TWD
NT$23.96174011
|1 USUALX to CHF
Fr0.65856791
|1 USUALX to HKD
HK$5.63039378
|1 USUALX to MAD
.د.م7.30214309