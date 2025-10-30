USD CoinVertible (USDCV) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.998676 $ 0.998676 $ 0.998676 24H Low $ 1.005 $ 1.005 $ 1.005 24H High 24H Low $ 0.998676$ 0.998676 $ 0.998676 24H High $ 1.005$ 1.005 $ 1.005 All Time High $ 1.13$ 1.13 $ 1.13 Lowest Price $ 0.978779$ 0.978779 $ 0.978779 Price Change (1H) -0.03% Price Change (1D) -0.00% Price Change (7D) -0.01% Price Change (7D) -0.01%

USD CoinVertible (USDCV) real-time price is $0.999892. Over the past 24 hours, USDCV traded between a low of $ 0.998676 and a high of $ 1.005, showing active market volatility. USDCV's all-time high price is $ 1.13, while its all-time low price is $ 0.978779.

In terms of short-term performance, USDCV has changed by -0.03% over the past hour, -0.00% over 24 hours, and -0.01% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

USD CoinVertible (USDCV) Market Information

Market Cap $ 8.90M$ 8.90M $ 8.90M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.90M$ 8.90M $ 8.90M Circulation Supply 8.90M 8.90M 8.90M Total Supply 8,900,300.0 8,900,300.0 8,900,300.0

The current Market Cap of USD CoinVertible is $ 8.90M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of USDCV is 8.90M, with a total supply of 8900300.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.90M.