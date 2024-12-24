UNFK Price ($UNFK)
The live price of UNFK ($UNFK) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 17.07M USD. $UNFK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key UNFK Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 260.22K USD
- UNFK price change within the day is -22.16%
- It has a circulating supply of 90.00T USD
Get real-time price updates of the $UNFK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate $UNFK price information.
During today, the price change of UNFK to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of UNFK to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of UNFK to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of UNFK to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-22.16%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-56.30%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of UNFK: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+3.15%
-22.16%
-45.32%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
UNFK is a Solana-based memecoin project designed as a decentralized community focused on creatively challenging institutional corruption through satire, pranks, and viral content. The project operates as a platform where crypto enthusiasts gather to use humor and digital activism to highlight issues within corporations and financial systems. UNFK engages users by empowering them to become "agents" in executing pranks, sharing content, and participating in missions, making it a socially-driven alternative in the crypto space.
