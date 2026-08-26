Token Metrics AI Price Today

The live Token Metrics AI (TMAI) price today is $ 0, with a 13.21% change over the past 24 hours. The current TMAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per TMAI.

Token Metrics AI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 182,934, with a circulating supply of 13.00B TMAI. During the last 24 hours, TMAI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, TMAI moved +0.00% in the last hour and +140.70% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Token Metrics AI (TMAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 182.93K$ 182.93K $ 182.93K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 182.93K$ 182.93K $ 182.93K Circulation Supply 13.00B 13.00B 13.00B Total Supply 12,999,975,072.17442 12,999,975,072.17442 12,999,975,072.17442

The current Market Cap of Token Metrics AI is $ 182.93K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TMAI is 13.00B, with a total supply of 12999975072.17442. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 182.93K.