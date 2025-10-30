SuperReturn sSuperUSD (SSUPERUSD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 1.007 $ 1.007 $ 1.007 24H Low $ 1.058 $ 1.058 $ 1.058 24H High 24H Low $ 1.007$ 1.007 $ 1.007 24H High $ 1.058$ 1.058 $ 1.058 All Time High $ 1.11$ 1.11 $ 1.11 Lowest Price $ 0.938938$ 0.938938 $ 0.938938 Price Change (1H) +0.16% Price Change (1D) +0.45% Price Change (7D) -0.01% Price Change (7D) -0.01%

SuperReturn sSuperUSD (SSUPERUSD) real-time price is $1.043. Over the past 24 hours, SSUPERUSD traded between a low of $ 1.007 and a high of $ 1.058, showing active market volatility. SSUPERUSD's all-time high price is $ 1.11, while its all-time low price is $ 0.938938.

In terms of short-term performance, SSUPERUSD has changed by +0.16% over the past hour, +0.45% over 24 hours, and -0.01% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

SuperReturn sSuperUSD (SSUPERUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.41M$ 3.41M $ 3.41M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.41M$ 3.41M $ 3.41M Circulation Supply 3.28M 3.28M 3.28M Total Supply 3,277,145.31334 3,277,145.31334 3,277,145.31334

The current Market Cap of SuperReturn sSuperUSD is $ 3.41M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SSUPERUSD is 3.28M, with a total supply of 3277145.31334. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.41M.