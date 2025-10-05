Summer Point Token (SUMX) Price Information (USD)

Summer Point Token (SUMX) real-time price is $0.01099493. Over the past 24 hours, SUMX traded between a low of $ 0.01092686 and a high of $ 0.01131547, showing active market volatility. SUMX's all-time high price is $ 0.01769242, while its all-time low price is $ 0.01050959.

In terms of short-term performance, SUMX has changed by -0.12% over the past hour, +0.62% over 24 hours, and -0.76% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Summer Point Token (SUMX) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Summer Point Token is $ 9.90M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SUMX is 900.00M, with a total supply of 900000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.90M.