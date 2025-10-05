The live Summer Point Token price today is 0.01099493 USD. Track real-time SUMX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore SUMX price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Summer Point Token price today is 0.01099493 USD. Track real-time SUMX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore SUMX price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About SUMX

SUMX Price Info

SUMX Official Website

SUMX Tokenomics

SUMX Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Summer Point Token Logo

Summer Point Token Price (SUMX)

Unlisted

1 SUMX to USD Live Price:

$0.01099479
$0.01099479$0.01099479
+0.60%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Summer Point Token (SUMX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-05 14:59:08 (UTC+8)

Summer Point Token (SUMX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01092686
$ 0.01092686$ 0.01092686
24H Low
$ 0.01131547
$ 0.01131547$ 0.01131547
24H High

$ 0.01092686
$ 0.01092686$ 0.01092686

$ 0.01131547
$ 0.01131547$ 0.01131547

$ 0.01769242
$ 0.01769242$ 0.01769242

$ 0.01050959
$ 0.01050959$ 0.01050959

-0.12%

+0.62%

-0.76%

-0.76%

Summer Point Token (SUMX) real-time price is $0.01099493. Over the past 24 hours, SUMX traded between a low of $ 0.01092686 and a high of $ 0.01131547, showing active market volatility. SUMX's all-time high price is $ 0.01769242, while its all-time low price is $ 0.01050959.

In terms of short-term performance, SUMX has changed by -0.12% over the past hour, +0.62% over 24 hours, and -0.76% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Summer Point Token (SUMX) Market Information

$ 9.90M
$ 9.90M$ 9.90M

--
----

$ 9.90M
$ 9.90M$ 9.90M

900.00M
900.00M 900.00M

900,000,000.0
900,000,000.0 900,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Summer Point Token is $ 9.90M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SUMX is 900.00M, with a total supply of 900000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.90M.

Summer Point Token (SUMX) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Summer Point Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Summer Point Token to USD was $ -0.0005897735.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Summer Point Token to USD was $ -0.0007381963.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Summer Point Token to USD was $ -0.00337867751911119.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+0.62%
30 Days$ -0.0005897735-5.36%
60 Days$ -0.0007381963-6.71%
90 Days$ -0.00337867751911119-23.50%

What is Summer Point Token (SUMX)

The Summer Point Token (SUMX) is a real estate-backed digital investment token in Thailand, approved by the Thai Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It allows investors to gain fractional ownership of the Summer Point Office Building in Bangkok. Through regulated ICO issuance, SUMX offers quarterly returns from rental income, principal repayment over a 25-year leasehold, and tradability on digital asset exchanges.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Summer Point Token (SUMX) Resource

Official Website

Summer Point Token Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Summer Point Token (SUMX) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Summer Point Token (SUMX) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Summer Point Token.

Check the Summer Point Token price prediction now!

SUMX to Local Currencies

Summer Point Token (SUMX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Summer Point Token (SUMX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SUMX token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Summer Point Token (SUMX)

How much is Summer Point Token (SUMX) worth today?
The live SUMX price in USD is 0.01099493 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current SUMX to USD price?
The current price of SUMX to USD is $ 0.01099493. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Summer Point Token?
The market cap for SUMX is $ 9.90M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of SUMX?
The circulating supply of SUMX is 900.00M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SUMX?
SUMX achieved an ATH price of 0.01769242 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SUMX?
SUMX saw an ATL price of 0.01050959 USD.
What is the trading volume of SUMX?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SUMX is -- USD.
Will SUMX go higher this year?
SUMX might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SUMX price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-05 14:59:08 (UTC+8)

Summer Point Token (SUMX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-04 13:39:16On-chain Data
U.S. Ethereum Spot ETF Records Net Inflow of $233.5 Million Yesterday
10-04 11:26:38Industry Updates
USDC Issuance Exceeds 75 Billion, Market Share Reaches 24.9%
10-03 10:20:00Industry Updates
Total crypto market cap returns above $4.2 trillion, with a 24-hour increase of 2.3%
10-03 05:17:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks the $120,000 mark for the first time since mid-August
10-01 14:11:00Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. Ethereum spot ETFs saw net inflows of $127.5 million, while Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded net inflows of $430 million
09-30 18:14:00Industry Updates
Current mainstream CEX and DEX funding rates indicate the market is neutral with a slight bearish bias

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.