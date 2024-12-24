Sui Monster Price (SUIMON)
The live price of Sui Monster (SUIMON) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 724.47K USD. SUIMON to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Sui Monster Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 21.91K USD
- Sui Monster price change within the day is +13.21%
- It has a circulating supply of 10.00B USD
During today, the price change of Sui Monster to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Sui Monster to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Sui Monster to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Sui Monster to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+13.21%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+397.50%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Sui Monster: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+14.43%
+13.21%
-12.14%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
This is Sui Chain meme token. We developed it by discovering the future development potential of Suichain and the positive aspects of meme tokens. I think it would be better if SUIMON did its best to grow into the meme token representing Suichain and thereby revitalize Suichain's meme token market. We will contribute to the future development of SuiChain and create a good meme token market by maximizing the strengths of meme tokens.
|1 SUIMON to AUD
A$--
|1 SUIMON to GBP
￡--
|1 SUIMON to EUR
€--
|1 SUIMON to USD
$--
|1 SUIMON to MYR
RM--
|1 SUIMON to TRY
₺--
|1 SUIMON to JPY
¥--
|1 SUIMON to RUB
₽--
|1 SUIMON to INR
₹--
|1 SUIMON to IDR
Rp--
|1 SUIMON to PHP
₱--
|1 SUIMON to EGP
￡E.--
|1 SUIMON to BRL
R$--
|1 SUIMON to CAD
C$--
|1 SUIMON to BDT
৳--
|1 SUIMON to NGN
₦--
|1 SUIMON to UAH
₴--
|1 SUIMON to VES
Bs--
|1 SUIMON to PKR
Rs--
|1 SUIMON to KZT
₸--
|1 SUIMON to THB
฿--
|1 SUIMON to TWD
NT$--
|1 SUIMON to CHF
Fr--
|1 SUIMON to HKD
HK$--
|1 SUIMON to MAD
.د.م--