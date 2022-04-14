Sui Monster (SUIMON) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Sui Monster (SUIMON), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Sui Monster (SUIMON) Information This is Sui Chain meme token. We developed it by discovering the future development potential of Suichain and the positive aspects of meme tokens. I think it would be better if SUIMON did its best to grow into the meme token representing Suichain and thereby revitalize Suichain's meme token market. We will contribute to the future development of SuiChain and create a good meme token market by maximizing the strengths of meme tokens. Official Website: https://suimonster.com Buy SUIMON Now!

Market Cap: $ 184.64K
Total Supply: $ 10.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 10.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 184.64K
All-Time High: $ 0
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

Sui Monster (SUIMON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Sui Monster (SUIMON) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SUIMON tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SUIMON tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SUIMON's tokenomics, explore SUIMON token's live price!

