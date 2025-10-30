Steam22 (STM) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.109169 $ 0.109169 $ 0.109169 24H Low $ 0.11648 $ 0.11648 $ 0.11648 24H High 24H Low $ 0.109169$ 0.109169 $ 0.109169 24H High $ 0.11648$ 0.11648 $ 0.11648 All Time High $ 0.120427$ 0.120427 $ 0.120427 Lowest Price $ 0.01789341$ 0.01789341 $ 0.01789341 Price Change (1H) -0.29% Price Change (1D) -3.97% Price Change (7D) +8.01% Price Change (7D) +8.01%

Steam22 (STM) real-time price is $0.111242. Over the past 24 hours, STM traded between a low of $ 0.109169 and a high of $ 0.11648, showing active market volatility. STM's all-time high price is $ 0.120427, while its all-time low price is $ 0.01789341.

In terms of short-term performance, STM has changed by -0.29% over the past hour, -3.97% over 24 hours, and +8.01% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Steam22 (STM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 11.12M$ 11.12M $ 11.12M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 11.12M$ 11.12M $ 11.12M Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Steam22 is $ 11.12M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of STM is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.12M.