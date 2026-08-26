Steakhouse WETH V2 Price Today

The live Steakhouse WETH V2 (STEAKETH) price today is $ 2,494.03, with a 1.63% change over the past 24 hours. The current STEAKETH to USD conversion rate is $ 2,494.03 per STEAKETH.

Steakhouse WETH V2 currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 20,356,083, with a circulating supply of 8.16K STEAKETH. During the last 24 hours, STEAKETH traded between $ 2,446.53 (low) and $ 2,545.27 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 3,394.14, while the all-time low was $ 1,773.09.

In short-term performance, STEAKETH moved -0.14% in the last hour and +29.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

Steakhouse WETH V2 (STEAKETH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 20.36M$ 20.36M $ 20.36M Volume (24H) $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 20.36M$ 20.36M $ 20.36M Circulation Supply 8.16K 8.16K 8.16K Total Supply 8,161.932862904998 8,161.932862904998 8,161.932862904998

The current Market Cap of Steakhouse WETH V2 is $ 20.36M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of STEAKETH is 8.16K, with a total supply of 8161.932862904998. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 20.36M.