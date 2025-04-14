Stargate Price (STARGATE)
The live price of Stargate (STARGATE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 85.74K USD. STARGATE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Stargate Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Stargate price change within the day is +3.39%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.62M USD
During today, the price change of Stargate to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Stargate to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Stargate to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Stargate to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.39%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-49.89%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-73.64%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Stargate: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.02%
+3.39%
+26.09%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The project aims to support the Stargate initiative announced by president Trump and oracle. The joined ai initiative were announced yesterday by the President in person, and it was explained what the initiative would develop in the field of ai and government collaboration. The project solely aims to support and make publicity about the initiative proposed and developed jointly with several firms and the president.
