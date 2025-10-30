SPX6969 (SPX6969) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00027682 24H High $ 0.00030031 All Time High $ 0.00302399 Lowest Price $ 0.000182 Price Change (1H) -0.85% Price Change (1D) +0.45% Price Change (7D) +5.74%

SPX6969 (SPX6969) real-time price is $0.00029414. Over the past 24 hours, SPX6969 traded between a low of $ 0.00027682 and a high of $ 0.00030031, showing active market volatility. SPX6969's all-time high price is $ 0.00302399, while its all-time low price is $ 0.000182.

In terms of short-term performance, SPX6969 has changed by -0.85% over the past hour, +0.45% over 24 hours, and +5.74% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

SPX6969 (SPX6969) Market Information

Market Cap $ 293.91K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 293.91K Circulation Supply 1000.00M Total Supply 999,998,558.98507

The current Market Cap of SPX6969 is $ 293.91K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SPX6969 is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999998558.98507. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 293.91K.