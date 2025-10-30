The live SPX6969 price today is 0.00029414 USD. Track real-time SPX6969 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore SPX6969 price trend easily at MEXC now.The live SPX6969 price today is 0.00029414 USD. Track real-time SPX6969 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore SPX6969 price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About SPX6969

SPX6969 Price Info

SPX6969 Official Website

SPX6969 Tokenomics

SPX6969 Price Forecast

SPX6969 Logo

SPX6969 Price (SPX6969)

Unlisted

1 SPX6969 to USD Live Price:

$0.00029247
$0.00029247
-0.60%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
SPX6969 (SPX6969) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 08:14:05 (UTC+8)

SPX6969 (SPX6969) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00027682
$ 0.00027682
24H Low
$ 0.00030031
$ 0.00030031
24H High

$ 0.00027682
$ 0.00027682

$ 0.00030031
$ 0.00030031

$ 0.00302399
$ 0.00302399

$ 0.000182
$ 0.000182

-0.85%

+0.45%

+5.74%

+5.74%

SPX6969 (SPX6969) real-time price is $0.00029414. Over the past 24 hours, SPX6969 traded between a low of $ 0.00027682 and a high of $ 0.00030031, showing active market volatility. SPX6969's all-time high price is $ 0.00302399, while its all-time low price is $ 0.000182.

In terms of short-term performance, SPX6969 has changed by -0.85% over the past hour, +0.45% over 24 hours, and +5.74% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

SPX6969 (SPX6969) Market Information

$ 293.91K
$ 293.91K

--
--

$ 293.91K
$ 293.91K

1000.00M
1000.00M

999,998,558.98507
999,998,558.98507

The current Market Cap of SPX6969 is $ 293.91K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SPX6969 is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999998558.98507. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 293.91K.

SPX6969 (SPX6969) Price History USD

During today, the price change of SPX6969 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SPX6969 to USD was $ -0.0000641568.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SPX6969 to USD was $ -0.0001775621.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SPX6969 to USD was $ -0.0018857099152636728.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+0.45%
30 Days$ -0.0000641568-21.81%
60 Days$ -0.0001775621-60.36%
90 Days$ -0.0018857099152636728-86.50%

What is SPX6969 (SPX6969)

SPX6969 is a meme-inspired cryptocurrency built on the Solana blockchain. The project aims to blend humor, community engagement, and innovative approaches to challenge traditional financial markets. Positioned as a cultural glitch in the crypto universe, SPX6969 focuses on creating a decentralized community of traders and meme creators. The roadmap includes phases of growth through viral marketing campaigns, influencer partnerships, and the introduction of utilities like NFTs and staking pools. SPX6969 stands out by offering a fun and dynamic approach to cryptocurrency trading, encouraging participants to explore new possibilities within the digital finance

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

SPX6969 (SPX6969) Resource

Official Website

SPX6969 Price Prediction (USD)

How much will SPX6969 (SPX6969) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your SPX6969 (SPX6969) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for SPX6969.

Check the SPX6969 price prediction now!

SPX6969 to Local Currencies

SPX6969 (SPX6969) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of SPX6969 (SPX6969) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SPX6969 token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SPX6969 (SPX6969)

How much is SPX6969 (SPX6969) worth today?
The live SPX6969 price in USD is 0.00029414 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current SPX6969 to USD price?
The current price of SPX6969 to USD is $ 0.00029414. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of SPX6969?
The market cap for SPX6969 is $ 293.91K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of SPX6969?
The circulating supply of SPX6969 is 1000.00M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SPX6969?
SPX6969 achieved an ATH price of 0.00302399 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SPX6969?
SPX6969 saw an ATL price of 0.000182 USD.
What is the trading volume of SPX6969?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SPX6969 is -- USD.
Will SPX6969 go higher this year?
SPX6969 might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SPX6969 price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 08:14:05 (UTC+8)

SPX6969 (SPX6969) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

$110,028.03

$3,899.63

$0.02731

$192.81

$3.0650

$3,899.63

$110,028.03

$192.81

$2.5473

$0.19215

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.7544

$0.00001786

$0.00630

$0.00000000000013402

$0.00896

