Smart Layer Network (SLN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.01234428 24H High $ 0.01551595 All Time High $ 7.46 Lowest Price $ 0.01234428 Price Change (1H) -1.02% Price Change (1D) -1.45% Price Change (7D) -21.98%

Smart Layer Network (SLN) real-time price is $0.01517005. Over the past 24 hours, SLN traded between a low of $ 0.01234428 and a high of $ 0.01551595, showing active market volatility. SLN's all-time high price is $ 7.46, while its all-time low price is $ 0.01234428.

In terms of short-term performance, SLN has changed by -1.02% over the past hour, -1.45% over 24 hours, and -21.98% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Smart Layer Network (SLN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.20M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.53M Circulation Supply 78.76M Total Supply 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Smart Layer Network is $ 1.20M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SLN is 78.76M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.53M.