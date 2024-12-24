Signata Price (SATA)
The live price of Signata (SATA) today is 0.02059978 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 407.69K USD. SATA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Signata Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 6.93 USD
- Signata price change within the day is +5.13%
- It has a circulating supply of 19.70M USD
During today, the price change of Signata to USD was $ +0.00100595.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Signata to USD was $ +0.0008965704.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Signata to USD was $ +0.0024336703.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Signata to USD was $ +0.00131420416659279.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00100595
|+5.13%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0008965704
|+4.35%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0024336703
|+11.81%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00131420416659279
|+6.81%
Discover the latest price analysis of Signata: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.73%
+5.13%
-4.56%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers.
