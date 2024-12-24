Shikoku Price (SHIK)
The live price of Shikoku (SHIK) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.73M USD. SHIK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Shikoku Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.31K USD
- Shikoku price change within the day is +5.43%
- It has a circulating supply of 945.92T USD
Get real-time price updates of the SHIK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SHIK price information.
During today, the price change of Shikoku to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Shikoku to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Shikoku to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Shikoku to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+5.43%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+39.56%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+77.82%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Shikoku: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.99%
+5.43%
-29.95%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SHIKOKU is a decentralized memecoin born on the Ethereum network. The development of the Shikoku Inu Decentralized Ecosystem (SIDE), alongside viral community growth are two of the many goals planned. Another novel creation of SHIKOKU is the publishing of the developer keys for all to verify and use. SHIKOKU aims to be a driving force in the memecoin and education industry, pushing crypto for the betterment of all.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SHIK to AUD
A$--
|1 SHIK to GBP
￡--
|1 SHIK to EUR
€--
|1 SHIK to USD
$--
|1 SHIK to MYR
RM--
|1 SHIK to TRY
₺--
|1 SHIK to JPY
¥--
|1 SHIK to RUB
₽--
|1 SHIK to INR
₹--
|1 SHIK to IDR
Rp--
|1 SHIK to PHP
₱--
|1 SHIK to EGP
￡E.--
|1 SHIK to BRL
R$--
|1 SHIK to CAD
C$--
|1 SHIK to BDT
৳--
|1 SHIK to NGN
₦--
|1 SHIK to UAH
₴--
|1 SHIK to VES
Bs--
|1 SHIK to PKR
Rs--
|1 SHIK to KZT
₸--
|1 SHIK to THB
฿--
|1 SHIK to TWD
NT$--
|1 SHIK to CHF
Fr--
|1 SHIK to HKD
HK$--
|1 SHIK to MAD
.د.م--