Schrodi Price (SCHRODI)
The live price of Schrodi (SCHRODI) today is 0.00278309 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 278.31K USD. SCHRODI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Schrodi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 15.40 USD
- Schrodi price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 100.00M USD
During today, the price change of Schrodi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Schrodi to USD was $ -0.0000747757.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Schrodi to USD was $ +0.0001878243.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Schrodi to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000747757
|-2.68%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0001878243
|+6.75%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Schrodi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-18.31%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
A memetoken on Ethereum and Arbitrum which celebrates the theory of quantum superposition made famous by the Schrodinger's Cat thought experiment.
