As Shiba Inu unveils the Shibarium blockchain, it is our duty to continue Ryoshi's legacy with a decentralized token made by the people for the people. $SHIBA was an experiment, $SANIN is an experiment. When you fail, You see the mistakes and try to create the best. A heartwarming photo of two Sanin Shiba Inu puppies pressing their heads together as they run has gone viral on Twitter, earning over 22,800 retweets and 92,600 likes. Taken by photographer Tetsuya Yutaka, the image reflects the growing popularity of this indigenous breed that once faced extinction. The Sanin Shiba-Inu Ikuseikai group, which has worked to preserve the breed since prewar years, is now receiving many inquiries about adopting Sanin Shiba Inu dogs.

