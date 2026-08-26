Sabai Protocol Price Today

The live Sabai Protocol (SABAI) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SABAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SABAI.

Sabai Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 345,867, with a circulating supply of 557.88M SABAI. During the last 24 hours, SABAI traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.072849, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SABAI moved -- in the last hour and +21.51% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 136.08.

Sabai Protocol (SABAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 345.87K$ 345.87K $ 345.87K Volume (24H) $ 136.08$ 136.08 $ 136.08 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.64M$ 1.64M $ 1.64M Circulation Supply 557.88M 557.88M 557.88M Total Supply 2,650,000,000.0 2,650,000,000.0 2,650,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Sabai Protocol is $ 345.87K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 136.08. The circulating supply of SABAI is 557.88M, with a total supply of 2650000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.64M.