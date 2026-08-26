Root Edge Price Today

The live Root Edge (ROOTAI) price today is $ 0, with a 28.31% change over the past 24 hours. The current ROOTAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ROOTAI.

Root Edge currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 166,324, with a circulating supply of 980.00M ROOTAI. During the last 24 hours, ROOTAI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ROOTAI moved +0.46% in the last hour and +112.43% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 7.22K.

Root Edge (ROOTAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 166.32K$ 166.32K $ 166.32K Volume (24H) $ 7.22K$ 7.22K $ 7.22K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 166.32K$ 166.32K $ 166.32K Circulation Supply 980.00M 980.00M 980.00M Total Supply 979,999,999.15862 979,999,999.15862 979,999,999.15862

The current Market Cap of Root Edge is $ 166.32K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.22K. The circulating supply of ROOTAI is 980.00M, with a total supply of 979999999.15862. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 166.32K.