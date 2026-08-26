rekill Price Today

The live rekill (REKILL) price today is $ 0, with a 4.65% change over the past 24 hours. The current REKILL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per REKILL.

rekill currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 31,123, with a circulating supply of 999.59M REKILL. During the last 24 hours, REKILL traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, REKILL moved -0.18% in the last hour and +81.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

rekill (REKILL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 31.12K$ 31.12K $ 31.12K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 31.12K$ 31.12K $ 31.12K Circulation Supply 999.59M 999.59M 999.59M Total Supply 999,590,226.4420639 999,590,226.4420639 999,590,226.4420639

The current Market Cap of rekill is $ 31.12K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of REKILL is 999.59M, with a total supply of 999590226.4420639. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 31.12K.