The Re Protocol is a groundbreaking innovation that bridges the gap between traditional insurance markets and decentralized finance (DeFi). Built on blockchain technology, Re Protocol introduces an unprecedented level of transparency, efficiency, and accessibility to the global reinsurance market—a multi-trillion-dollar industry historically characterized by opacity and reliance on intermediaries.
At its core, Re Protocol facilitates direct, efficient capital allocation to reinsurance contracts. This is achieved through a network of interconnected smart contracts and an architecture designed for auditable, secure operations. Participants in the protocol gain exposure to the returns of the reinsurance sector without the traditional barriers of entry, while simultaneously benefiting from the transparency and automation enabled by blockchain.
Understanding the tokenomics of Re Protocol reUSDe (REUSDE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of REUSDE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many REUSDE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
