RARI Price Today

The live RARI (RARI) price today is $ 0.083906, with a 0.44% change over the past 24 hours. The current RARI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.083906 per RARI.

RARI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,056,944, with a circulating supply of 24.53M RARI. During the last 24 hours, RARI traded between $ 0.083688 (low) and $ 0.090243 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 46.7, while the all-time low was $ 0.076256.

In short-term performance, RARI moved -0.80% in the last hour and +5.88% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 143.05K.

RARI (RARI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.06M$ 2.06M $ 2.06M Volume (24H) $ 143.05K$ 143.05K $ 143.05K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.10M$ 2.10M $ 2.10M Circulation Supply 24.53M 24.53M 24.53M Total Supply 25,000,000.0 25,000,000.0 25,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of RARI is $ 2.06M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 143.05K. The circulating supply of RARI is 24.53M, with a total supply of 25000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.10M.