Quantum Innovate Price Today

The live Quantum Innovate (SN63) price today is $ 1.94, with a 6.31% change over the past 24 hours. The current SN63 to USD conversion rate is $ 1.94 per SN63.

Quantum Innovate currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 9,896,885, with a circulating supply of 5.09M SN63. During the last 24 hours, SN63 traded between $ 1.9 (low) and $ 2.21 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 16.06, while the all-time low was $ 0.01660408.

In short-term performance, SN63 moved +0.78% in the last hour and +23.82% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 84.57K.

Quantum Innovate (SN63) Market Information

Market Cap $ 9.90M$ 9.90M $ 9.90M Volume (24H) $ 84.57K$ 84.57K $ 84.57K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 9.90M$ 9.90M $ 9.90M Circulation Supply 5.09M 5.09M 5.09M Total Supply 5,093,947.434193302 5,093,947.434193302 5,093,947.434193302

The current Market Cap of Quantum Innovate is $ 9.90M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 84.57K. The circulating supply of SN63 is 5.09M, with a total supply of 5093947.434193302. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.90M.