Qmall Price (QMALL)
The live price of Qmall (QMALL) today is 0.01303101 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 920.82K USD. QMALL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Qmall Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 6.33K USD
- Qmall price change within the day is +3.47%
- It has a circulating supply of 70.66M USD
During today, the price change of Qmall to USD was $ +0.00043706.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Qmall to USD was $ -0.0016700255.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Qmall to USD was $ -0.0015435843.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Qmall to USD was $ -0.00351617003803186.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00043706
|+3.47%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0016700255
|-12.81%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0015435843
|-11.84%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00351617003803186
|-21.24%
Discover the latest price analysis of Qmall: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+4.77%
+3.47%
-7.57%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The QMALL token is a service token of the Qmall Exchange, the main application of which is to use it to pay a commission when using the exchange's services, including a trading commission, as well as to obtain additional privileges. The overall goal of creating a QMALL token that goes beyond a specific set of innovations is to provide a more balanced and sustainable ecosystem that takes into account the needs of its users. Having studied the market, we conclude that the main leaders of the cryptocurrency asset market are the representatives of East Asian countries and form their activity at the expense of the exchange. Qmall Exchange team, the Ukrainian cryptocurrency exchange, set itself the goal of creating a token infrastructure that is technically and reputably consistent with the European format and convenient to use the community of Western mentality. Benefits of QMALL token: Exclusive opportunities for the community token; Passive profit with qBox; Buying goods and services from the Qmall Marketplace; Participation in voting for the development of the project
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
