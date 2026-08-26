Protean Price Today

The live Protean (PRTN) price today is $ 0, with a 5.78% change over the past 24 hours. The current PRTN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PRTN.

Protean currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 34,699, with a circulating supply of 100.00B PRTN. During the last 24 hours, PRTN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PRTN moved -4.18% in the last hour and +3.13% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Protean (PRTN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 34.70K$ 34.70K $ 34.70K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 34.70K$ 34.70K $ 34.70K Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Protean is $ 34.70K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PRTN is 100.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 34.70K.