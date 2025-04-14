What is ProductClank ($PRO)

TL;DR - Producthunt where each listing get a product coin ProductClank helps bootstrapped founders with zero marketing budget to unlock viral growth by transforming users into skin-in-the-game community members. Turning Users into Growth Evangelists. Builders get distribution. Degens get skin in the game for products they believe in. The Vision: Memes are so much bigger than just a simple pvp game. They poses an explosive energy in the form of the attention they create - what if we could direct that energy to help solve a painful problem for founders & bootstrapped teams - growth & distribution! How it works: On the frontend - builders simply submit their product as if they would submit on Producthunt. On the backend, we open them a crypto wallet and deploy a product coin , so a community of degens, product explorers and discoverers can bet on the virality and success of these products.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

ProductClank ($PRO) Resource Whitepaper Official Website