Popi (POPI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.0011745 $ 0.0011745 $ 0.0011745 24H Low $ 0.00129174 $ 0.00129174 $ 0.00129174 24H High 24H Low $ 0.0011745$ 0.0011745 $ 0.0011745 24H High $ 0.00129174$ 0.00129174 $ 0.00129174 All Time High $ 0.00138578$ 0.00138578 $ 0.00138578 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -1.78% Price Change (1D) +4.95% Price Change (7D) +78.54% Price Change (7D) +78.54%

Popi (POPI) real-time price is $0.00126867. Over the past 24 hours, POPI traded between a low of $ 0.0011745 and a high of $ 0.00129174, showing active market volatility. POPI's all-time high price is $ 0.00138578, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, POPI has changed by -1.78% over the past hour, +4.95% over 24 hours, and +78.54% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Popi (POPI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.27M$ 1.27M $ 1.27M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.27M$ 1.27M $ 1.27M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Popi is $ 1.27M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of POPI is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.27M.