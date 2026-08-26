PondCoin Price Today

The live PondCoin (PNDC) price today is $ 0, with a 12.99% change over the past 24 hours. The current PNDC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PNDC.

PondCoin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 14,246,310, with a circulating supply of 139.64T PNDC. During the last 24 hours, PNDC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PNDC moved -1.07% in the last hour and +64.89% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

PondCoin (PNDC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 14.25M$ 14.25M $ 14.25M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 42.92M$ 42.92M $ 42.92M Circulation Supply 139.64T 139.64T 139.64T Total Supply 420,689,000,000,000.0 420,689,000,000,000.0 420,689,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of PondCoin is $ 14.25M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PNDC is 139.64T, with a total supply of 420689000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 42.92M.