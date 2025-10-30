What is Polypump (POLYPUMP)

Polypump is a prediction market platform built on Solana where users can create and trade on outcome markets with real SOL. The goal is to make decentralized betting simple, transparent, and fast. Users connect their wallet, place a bet, and see odds and volume update in real time. Settlement is handled through on-chain escrow and mirrored into a clean database for profiles, leaderboards, and market stats. We focus on correctness, fair settlement, and usability instead of chasing high-frequency matching engines. In beta we use devnet SOL and a simple escrow flow, and we are preparing to move the system to mainnet for the official release. Polypump aims to give communities a reliable tool to express beliefs, hedge risks, or simply participate in fun market narratives, while keeping the infrastructure lean, secure, and user-friendly.

Polypump (POLYPUMP) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

POLYPUMP to Local Currencies

Polypump (POLYPUMP) Tokenomics

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Polypump (POLYPUMP) How much is Polypump (POLYPUMP) worth today? The live POLYPUMP price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current POLYPUMP to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of POLYPUMP to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Polypump? The market cap for POLYPUMP is $ 9.80K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of POLYPUMP? The circulating supply of POLYPUMP is 1.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of POLYPUMP? POLYPUMP achieved an ATH price of 0 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of POLYPUMP? POLYPUMP saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of POLYPUMP? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for POLYPUMP is -- USD . Will POLYPUMP go higher this year? POLYPUMP might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out POLYPUMP price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

