Pepe Inscriptions Price (PEPI)
The live price of Pepe Inscriptions (PEPI) today is 1.55 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. PEPI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Pepe Inscriptions Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 7.74 USD
- Pepe Inscriptions price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Pepe Inscriptions to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Pepe Inscriptions to USD was $ -0.6595775450.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Pepe Inscriptions to USD was $ -0.1063636350.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Pepe Inscriptions to USD was $ -0.2348501219905424.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.6595775450
|-42.55%
|60 Days
|$ -0.1063636350
|-6.86%
|90 Days
|$ -0.2348501219905424
|-13.15%
Discover the latest price analysis of Pepe Inscriptions: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-4.17%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$PEPI. The first & most memeable ERC-20i collection in existence on @base $PEPI is a unique, fully on-chain art project built on the innovative new ERC-20i format with inscription metadata. Each portion of tokens resembles a seed that generates unique 32x32 dynamic images of Pepe stored on-chain, depending on the wallet's token balance.
