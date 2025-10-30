Penguru (PENGURU) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.07% Price Change (1D) -2.15% Price Change (7D) +2.00% Price Change (7D) +2.00%

Penguru (PENGURU) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, PENGURU traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. PENGURU's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, PENGURU has changed by -0.07% over the past hour, -2.15% over 24 hours, and +2.00% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Penguru (PENGURU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 28.01K$ 28.01K $ 28.01K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 28.01K$ 28.01K $ 28.01K Circulation Supply 850.58M 850.58M 850.58M Total Supply 850,576,444.953077 850,576,444.953077 850,576,444.953077

The current Market Cap of Penguru is $ 28.01K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PENGURU is 850.58M, with a total supply of 850576444.953077. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 28.01K.