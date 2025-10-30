Parsona (SONA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00628845$ 0.00628845 $ 0.00628845 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -- Price Change (7D) +12.72% Price Change (7D) +12.72%

Parsona (SONA) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, SONA traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. SONA's all-time high price is $ 0.00628845, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, SONA has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and +12.72% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Parsona (SONA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.53K$ 5.53K $ 5.53K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.82K$ 5.82K $ 5.82K Circulation Supply 9.50M 9.50M 9.50M Total Supply 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Parsona is $ 5.53K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SONA is 9.50M, with a total supply of 10000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.82K.