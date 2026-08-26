Paradise Tycoon Price Today

The live Paradise Tycoon (MOANI) price today is $ 0, with a 4.71% change over the past 24 hours. The current MOANI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MOANI.

Paradise Tycoon currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 81,001, with a circulating supply of 2.54B MOANI. During the last 24 hours, MOANI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00371014, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MOANI moved -0.72% in the last hour and +10.48% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Paradise Tycoon (MOANI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 81.00K$ 81.00K $ 81.00K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 191.40K$ 191.40K $ 191.40K Circulation Supply 2.54B 2.54B 2.54B Total Supply 5,989,999,931.0 5,989,999,931.0 5,989,999,931.0

The current Market Cap of Paradise Tycoon is $ 81.00K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MOANI is 2.54B, with a total supply of 5989999931.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 191.40K.