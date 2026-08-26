Omni Price Today

The live Omni (OMNI) price today is $ 0, with a 5.38% change over the past 24 hours. The current OMNI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per OMNI.

Omni currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 122,123, with a circulating supply of 999.82M OMNI. During the last 24 hours, OMNI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00405074, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, OMNI moved -0.57% in the last hour and +36.99% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 26.02.

Omni (OMNI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 122.12K$ 122.12K $ 122.12K Volume (24H) $ 26.02$ 26.02 $ 26.02 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 122.15K$ 122.15K $ 122.15K Circulation Supply 999.82M 999.82M 999.82M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Omni is $ 122.12K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 26.02. The circulating supply of OMNI is 999.82M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 122.15K.