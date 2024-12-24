OceanEX Price (OCE)
The live price of OceanEX (OCE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 707.24K USD. OCE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key OceanEX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 12.86K USD
- OceanEX price change within the day is -25.77%
- It has a circulating supply of 7.00B USD
During today, the price change of OceanEX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of OceanEX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of OceanEX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of OceanEX to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-25.77%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-60.04%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-25.33%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of OceanEX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.32%
-25.77%
-46.69%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
OCE is an indispensable piece of OceanEx’s ecosystem and future developments. It can be used in many scenarios including but not limited to: pay for fees of services such as: transaction fee, withdraw fee, listing fee, argo/fund deployment fee voting right in project listing pool invitation to OceanEx’s quality community events and meetups access to our market research center in OceanLab subscribe to and use our professional developed trading tools and investment products such as CryptoBento™ more to come in the future
