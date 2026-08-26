nubcat Price Today

The live nubcat (NUB) price today is $ 0.00275008, with a 3.73% change over the past 24 hours. The current NUB to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00275008 per NUB.

nubcat currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,749,724, with a circulating supply of 999.91M NUB. During the last 24 hours, NUB traded between $ 0.0027295 (low) and $ 0.00329416 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.182033, while the all-time low was $ 0.00125942.

In short-term performance, NUB moved +0.36% in the last hour and +27.41% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 304.98K.

nubcat (NUB) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.75M$ 2.75M $ 2.75M Volume (24H) $ 304.98K$ 304.98K $ 304.98K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.75M$ 2.75M $ 2.75M Circulation Supply 999.91M 999.91M 999.91M Total Supply 999,912,625.3449297 999,912,625.3449297 999,912,625.3449297

The current Market Cap of nubcat is $ 2.75M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 304.98K. The circulating supply of NUB is 999.91M, with a total supply of 999912625.3449297. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.75M.