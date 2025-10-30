NOTAI (NOTAI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.22% Price Change (1D) -1.82% Price Change (7D) -0.34% Price Change (7D) -0.34%

NOTAI (NOTAI) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, NOTAI traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. NOTAI's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, NOTAI has changed by -0.22% over the past hour, -1.82% over 24 hours, and -0.34% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

NOTAI (NOTAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 497.80K$ 497.80K $ 497.80K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 524.00K$ 524.00K $ 524.00K Circulation Supply 95.00B 95.00B 95.00B Total Supply 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of NOTAI is $ 497.80K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of NOTAI is 95.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 524.00K.