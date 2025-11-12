NOTAI is an AI-powered Web3 infrastructure that bridges the gap between Web2 and Web3. It simplifies how users interact with decentralized technologies by offering a range of products, including an AI-powered Launchpad, AI DeFi suite, and AI Social tools. With the help of AI, users can access early-stage Web3 projects, engage with DeFi services like staking and farming, and participate in gamified community tasks.