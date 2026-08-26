Noble USDC Price Today

The live Noble USDC (USDC.N) price today is $ 0.999869, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current USDC.N to USD conversion rate is $ 0.999869 per USDC.N.

Noble USDC currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 112,312,499, with a circulating supply of 112.33M USDC.N. During the last 24 hours, USDC.N traded between $ 0.999739 (low) and $ 1.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.79, while the all-time low was $ 0.477017.

In short-term performance, USDC.N moved -0.00% in the last hour and +0.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 197.43K.

Noble USDC (USDC.N) Market Information

Market Cap $ 112.31M$ 112.31M $ 112.31M Volume (24H) $ 197.43K$ 197.43K $ 197.43K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 111.42M$ 111.42M $ 111.42M Circulation Supply 112.33M 112.33M 112.33M Total Supply 111,433,371.389729 111,433,371.389729 111,433,371.389729

The current Market Cap of Noble USDC is $ 112.31M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 197.43K. The circulating supply of USDC.N is 112.33M, with a total supply of 111433371.389729. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 111.42M.