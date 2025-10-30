The live MicroBuy Bot price today is 0 USD. Track real-time MICROBUY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore MICROBUY price trend easily at MEXC now.The live MicroBuy Bot price today is 0 USD. Track real-time MICROBUY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore MICROBUY price trend easily at MEXC now.

MicroBuy Bot Logo

MicroBuy Bot Price (MICROBUY)

Unlisted

1 MICROBUY to USD Live Price:

--
----
-1.60%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties.
USD
MicroBuy Bot (MICROBUY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 08:03:17 (UTC+8)

MicroBuy Bot (MICROBUY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00189287
$ 0.00189287$ 0.00189287

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

0.00%

-1.61%

-21.80%

-21.80%

MicroBuy Bot (MICROBUY) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, MICROBUY traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. MICROBUY's all-time high price is $ 0.00189287, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, MICROBUY has changed by 0.00% over the past hour, -1.61% over 24 hours, and -21.80% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

MicroBuy Bot (MICROBUY) Market Information

$ 33.41K
$ 33.41K$ 33.41K

--
----

$ 33.41K
$ 33.41K$ 33.41K

1000.00M
1000.00M 1000.00M

999,999,999.9999999
999,999,999.9999999 999,999,999.9999999

The current Market Cap of MicroBuy Bot is $ 33.41K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MICROBUY is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999999999.9999999. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 33.41K.

MicroBuy Bot (MICROBUY) Price History USD

During today, the price change of MicroBuy Bot to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MicroBuy Bot to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MicroBuy Bot to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MicroBuy Bot to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-1.61%
30 Days$ 0-90.04%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is MicroBuy Bot (MICROBUY)

MicroBuy Bot (MICROBUY) is the first public AI-powered trading bot designed to trend tokens on DexScreener and other market platforms through automated micro-buys as low as <$0.01 ETH.

Built on the Base chain, it delivers real-time visibility for emerging tokens, enabling projects to reach thousands of traders instantly. With a fixed 1B supply, zero taxes, renounced ownership, and an active buyback mechanism funded by 20% of revenue, MICROBUY is engineered for sustainable growth.

By combining AI-driven automation with transparent tokenomics, MicroBuy Bot aims to become the go-to infrastructure for token discoverability in the Web3 ecosystem.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide.

MicroBuy Bot (MICROBUY) Resource

MicroBuy Bot Price Prediction (USD)

How much will MicroBuy Bot (MICROBUY) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your MicroBuy Bot (MICROBUY) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for MicroBuy Bot.

Check the MicroBuy Bot price prediction now!

MICROBUY to Local Currencies

MicroBuy Bot (MICROBUY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of MicroBuy Bot (MICROBUY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MICROBUY token's extensive tokenomics now!

Page last updated: 2025-10-30 08:03:17 (UTC+8)

