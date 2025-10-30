Memetern (MXT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.0198897 24H High $ 0.02181638 All Time High $ 0.02951287 Lowest Price $ 0.00430847 Price Change (1H) +1.88% Price Change (1D) +5.07% Price Change (7D) +11.90%

Memetern (MXT) real-time price is $0.0215096. Over the past 24 hours, MXT traded between a low of $ 0.0198897 and a high of $ 0.02181638, showing active market volatility. MXT's all-time high price is $ 0.02951287, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00430847.

In terms of short-term performance, MXT has changed by +1.88% over the past hour, +5.07% over 24 hours, and +11.90% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Memetern (MXT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 21.58M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 21.58M Circulation Supply 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Memetern is $ 21.58M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MXT is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21.58M.