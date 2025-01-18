What is MELON (MELON)

What is MELON?: Melon is a specialized platform, protocol, and DAO focused on the growing MEME and Content NFTs sector. The Melon Ecosystem has been designed to create a seamless experience for creators across Web2 and Web3 to turn social media content into collectible Content NFTs in the most authenticated way, with full provenance. With user-friendly tools and features like direct integration with popular web2 social media platforms, simple minting interface, on-chain IP rights, splits, and more. About the $MELON token: $MELON is the native utility token for the Melon Ecosystem that is used for: - Governance and reward mechanism for contributions to the Melon Protocol and Ecosystem. - Other utilities include priority access, platform features, and discounts. Community Traction and milestones so far: Sold out Melon Pass NFT Collection (777 supply, 0.04 mint price, has since more than tripled): https://opensea.io/collection/melonpassnft Community Traction, since the start of the $MELON token campaign (1 month): - Twitter Growth to over 170K - https://twitter.com/melonooo_ - Discord Growth to over 250K - https://discord.gg/melonooo - Top Community on Zealy - https://zealy.io/c/melon/questboard - Token App Registered Users: 220K - https://melon.ooo/ - Website Active Users: 500K Melon Platform & Protocol launched July 2023: https://app.melon.ooo/ Multiple creators have signed up to drop on Melon already, including iconic meme creators, to drop season 1 meme NFTs, like "Popeyes Kid" and "F*ck Around and Find Out", along with established web3 musicians dropping music video NFTs. What is the maximum supply for $MELON?: 1,000,000,000 $MELON.

MELON (MELON) Resource Whitepaper Official Website