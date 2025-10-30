The live Marscoin price today is 0 USD. Track real-time MARS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore MARS price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Marscoin price today is 0 USD. Track real-time MARS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore MARS price trend easily at MEXC now.

Marscoin Price (MARS)

1 MARS to USD Live Price:

$0.00017276
-1.00%1D
mexc
USD
Marscoin (MARS) Live Price Chart
Marscoin (MARS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0
$ 0.00668789
$ 0
-0.27%

-1.08%

-2.61%

-2.61%

Marscoin (MARS) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, MARS traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. MARS's all-time high price is $ 0.00668789, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, MARS has changed by -0.27% over the past hour, -1.08% over 24 hours, and -2.61% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Marscoin (MARS) Market Information

$ 172.81K
--
$ 172.81K
1.00B
1,000,000,000.0
The current Market Cap of Marscoin is $ 172.81K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MARS is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 172.81K.

Marscoin (MARS) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Marscoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Marscoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Marscoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Marscoin to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-1.08%
30 Days$ 0-2.31%
60 Days$ 0+46.34%
90 Days$ 0--

What is Marscoin (MARS)

Introducing Marscoin ($MARS) – The Next Four.Meme Moonshot

The meme season is in full force, and following the viral success of Test Token on Four.Meme, another contender is ready to take off—Marscoin ($MARS). After CZ’s tweet about Test Token sent it soaring, the same phenomenon is now brewing for Marscoin, which has also been mentioned by CZ.

History repeats itself, and we all saw what happened when Test Token launched on Four.Meme—it rocketed to the moon with the CZ Effect behind it. Marscoin ($MARS) is following the same trajectory, but this time, we’re not stopping at the moon—we’re heading straight to Mars.

With the power of Four.Meme’s ecosystem, $MARS is set to capitalize on community-driven hype, organic growth, and strong meme culture. Memecoins thrive on engagement and narratives, and what better story than a token inspired by Mars—the next frontier.

As one of the hottest BSC memecoins, Marscoin is attracting attention fast. With CZ’s mention sparking interest, early adopters are gearing up for another massive run, similar to what we saw with Test Token. This is your chance to get in early and be part of the next viral sensation.

Don’t miss out—Marscoin is your ticket to the next meme-fueled moon mission. Join the $MARS community now and ride the momentum.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Marscoin (MARS) Resource

Official Website

Marscoin Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Marscoin (MARS) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Marscoin (MARS) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Marscoin.

Check the Marscoin price prediction now!

MARS to Local Currencies

Marscoin (MARS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Marscoin (MARS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MARS token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Marscoin (MARS)

How much is Marscoin (MARS) worth today?
The live MARS price in USD is 0 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current MARS to USD price?
The current price of MARS to USD is $ 0. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Marscoin?
The market cap for MARS is $ 172.81K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of MARS?
The circulating supply of MARS is 1.00B USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of MARS?
MARS achieved an ATH price of 0.00668789 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of MARS?
MARS saw an ATL price of 0 USD.
What is the trading volume of MARS?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for MARS is -- USD.
Will MARS go higher this year?
MARS might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out MARS price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Marscoin (MARS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

