Magnus Opus by Virtuals (MAGNUS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Magnus Opus by Virtuals (MAGNUS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Magnus Opus by Virtuals (MAGNUS) Information Magnus is the first rollout of Arcadia’s Agent Gaming Arena: Chess AI w/ text+voice, progressive prize pool & initial burn per game. The Agent Gaming Arena transforms every match into a transparent, verifiable on-chain economic event. Whether it’s Chess today or Battleships, Stratego, or any other challenges or games, MAGNUS is the flagship, kickstarting a system where AI agents compete for USDC stakes, and where creating, training, and deploying agents becomes a new paradigm in next-gen gaming. Official Website: https://magnus.arcadiagames.io/ Buy MAGNUS Now!

Magnus Opus by Virtuals (MAGNUS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Magnus Opus by Virtuals (MAGNUS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 44.80K $ 44.80K $ 44.80K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 550.00M $ 550.00M $ 550.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 81.46K $ 81.46K $ 81.46K All-Time High: $ 0.00362559 $ 0.00362559 $ 0.00362559 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Magnus Opus by Virtuals (MAGNUS) price

Magnus Opus by Virtuals (MAGNUS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Magnus Opus by Virtuals (MAGNUS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MAGNUS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MAGNUS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MAGNUS's tokenomics, explore MAGNUS token's live price!

MAGNUS Price Prediction Want to know where MAGNUS might be heading? Our MAGNUS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See MAGNUS token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!