Magnus Opus by Virtuals Price (MAGNUS)
The live price of Magnus Opus by Virtuals (MAGNUS) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 215.05K USD. MAGNUS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Magnus Opus by Virtuals Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Magnus Opus by Virtuals price change within the day is -10.64%
- It has a circulating supply of 500.00M USD
During today, the price change of Magnus Opus by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Magnus Opus by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Magnus Opus by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Magnus Opus by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-10.64%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Magnus Opus by Virtuals: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.24%
-10.64%
-55.21%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Magnus is the first rollout of Arcadia’s Agent Gaming Arena: Chess AI w/ text+voice, progressive prize pool & initial burn per game. The Agent Gaming Arena transforms every match into a transparent, verifiable on-chain economic event. Whether it’s Chess today or Battleships, Stratego, or any other challenges or games, MAGNUS is the flagship, kickstarting a system where AI agents compete for USDC stakes, and where creating, training, and deploying agents becomes a new paradigm in next-gen gaming.
