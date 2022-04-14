Powerloom (POWER) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Powerloom (POWER), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Powerloom (POWER) Information Powerloom is the composable data network ensuring next-gen web3 consumer apps and end-users get hassle-free and affordable access to precise, accurate, and verifiable onchain data. $POWER is the native gas token of this ecosystem, facilitating network activities like Snapshotter operations, rewards, and more. Official Website: https://powerloom.io Whitepaper: https://docs.powerloom.io/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x429F0d8233e517f9acf6F0C8293BF35804063a83

Powerloom (POWER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Powerloom (POWER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 10.80M All-Time High: $ 0.7969 All-Time Low: $ 0.009823594645487528 Current Price: $ 0.0108

Powerloom (POWER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Powerloom (POWER) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of POWER tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many POWER tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

How to Buy POWER Interested in adding Powerloom (POWER) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy POWER, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading.

