SQUADBOOM (SBM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SQUADBOOM (SBM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SQUADBOOM (SBM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SQUADBOOM (SBM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 52.00K $ 52.00K $ 52.00K All-Time High: $ 2.412 $ 2.412 $ 2.412 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.00052 $ 0.00052 $ 0.00052 Learn more about SQUADBOOM (SBM) price Buy SBM Now!

SQUADBOOM (SBM) Information SquadBoom is a next-generation decentralized protocol designed for AI-powered content collaboration and value feedback. By introducing a closed-loop mechanism of Content Training → Insight Generation → Incentivized Distribution, SquadBoom redefines the value relationship between users and AI models—where every post trains intelligence, and every insight earns rewards. SquadBoom is a next-generation decentralized protocol designed for AI-powered content collaboration and value feedback. By introducing a closed-loop mechanism of Content Training → Insight Generation → Incentivized Distribution, SquadBoom redefines the value relationship between users and AI models—where every post trains intelligence, and every insight earns rewards. Official Website: https://www.squadboom.xyz Whitepaper: https://polar-mayonnaise-d8b.notion.site/SquadBoom-WhitePaper-22b7da91c5a4801b974ad41283f332aa Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x66d25de415f41a8088b4ff28cf4ca48edf0e9b95

SQUADBOOM (SBM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SQUADBOOM (SBM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SBM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SBM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SBM's tokenomics, explore SBM token's live price!

How to Buy SBM Interested in adding SQUADBOOM (SBM) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy SBM, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy SBM on MEXC now! SQUADBOOM (SBM) Price History Analyzing the price history of SBM helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore SBM Price History now! SBM Price Prediction Want to know where SBM might be heading? Our SBM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SBM token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!