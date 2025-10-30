Lunos (UNO) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00159364 24H High $ 0.00172828 All Time High $ 1.24 Lowest Price $ 0.00150623 Price Change (1H) +0.07% Price Change (1D) +4.82% Price Change (7D) +4.79%

Lunos (UNO) real-time price is $0.00172794. Over the past 24 hours, UNO traded between a low of $ 0.00159364 and a high of $ 0.00172828, showing active market volatility. UNO's all-time high price is $ 1.24, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00150623.

In terms of short-term performance, UNO has changed by +0.07% over the past hour, +4.82% over 24 hours, and +4.79% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Lunos (UNO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 400.68K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 548.17K Circulation Supply 232.05M Total Supply 317,470,452.8070446

The current Market Cap of Lunos is $ 400.68K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of UNO is 232.05M, with a total supply of 317470452.8070446. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 548.17K.