The live Lumpy price today is 0 USD. Track real-time LUMPY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore LUMPY price trend easily at MEXC now.

Lumpy Price (LUMPY)

1 LUMPY to USD Live Price:

$0.00020868
$0.00020868
-0.70%1D
Lumpy (LUMPY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 08:00:44 (UTC+8)

Lumpy (LUMPY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0

$ 0
$ 0

$ 0
$ 0

$ 0
$ 0

-0.17%

-0.72%

+4.04%

+4.04%

Lumpy (LUMPY) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, LUMPY traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. LUMPY's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, LUMPY has changed by -0.17% over the past hour, -0.72% over 24 hours, and +4.04% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Lumpy (LUMPY) Market Information

$ 201.13K
$ 201.13K

--
--

$ 201.13K
$ 201.13K

963.82M
963.82M

963,815,039.5394627
963,815,039.5394627

The current Market Cap of Lumpy is $ 201.13K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LUMPY is 963.82M, with a total supply of 963815039.5394627. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 201.13K.

Lumpy (LUMPY) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Lumpy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Lumpy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Lumpy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Lumpy to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-0.72%
30 Days$ 0-5.77%
60 Days$ 0-15.56%
90 Days$ 0--

What is Lumpy (LUMPY)

Lumpy is a community-driven meme token built on the foundations of safety, education, community, fun, and creativity. Lumpy has a strong, long-term, active global member base who produces entertaining content, shares ideas, and fosters a sense of inclusiveness. The Lumpy team further extends its community approach to outside its own walls through regular collabs with other projects and co-hosts weekly spaces on X under the official Base Builders account.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Lumpy (LUMPY) Resource

Official Website

Lumpy Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Lumpy (LUMPY) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Lumpy (LUMPY) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Lumpy.

Check the Lumpy price prediction now!

LUMPY to Local Currencies

Lumpy (LUMPY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Lumpy (LUMPY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LUMPY token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Lumpy (LUMPY)

How much is Lumpy (LUMPY) worth today?
The live LUMPY price in USD is 0 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current LUMPY to USD price?
The current price of LUMPY to USD is $ 0. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Lumpy?
The market cap for LUMPY is $ 201.13K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of LUMPY?
The circulating supply of LUMPY is 963.82M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of LUMPY?
LUMPY achieved an ATH price of 0 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of LUMPY?
LUMPY saw an ATL price of 0 USD.
What is the trading volume of LUMPY?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for LUMPY is -- USD.
Will LUMPY go higher this year?
LUMPY might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out LUMPY price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 08:00:44 (UTC+8)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

$110,015.00

$3,902.71

$0.02536

$193.78

$3.0900

$3,902.71

$110,015.00

$193.78

$2.5505

$0.19239

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.7402

$0.00001974

$0.00000000000017978

$0.00610

$0.00861

